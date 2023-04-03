Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actor Utpal Dashora reveals that he did THIS for a scene

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a place in everyone’s hearts. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. It depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

Utpal Dashora, who is known for amazing acting contributions in projects like Sadda Haq, Abhay and Jai Jai Bajrang Bali, has recently entered the show sab TV show Pushpa Impossible. Before this, he has also worked in Sab TV show Wagle Ki Duniya.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed about his character in the show,

Tell us about your role in Pushpa Impossible?

The role is of Guru Baseen, who has been in jail for the last 5 years for human trafficking and illegal rackets. He’s the type of person who is in jail but has his work done by people outside the jail very easily. He has been in jail because of the lawyer, Devi Singh Shekhawat.

How was your reaction when you were approached for this role?

I was of course very positive because from the time that I have entered the industry I always wanted to do something different. I mean even if it’s a negative role it has to be so extremely negative that people get to see my acting. I was told to do ‘shirshasan’ (handstand) for a scene. I have not heard anyone doing it for more than 4 minutes but I did it for 7 minutes. The director was very impressed.

How do you feel working with such a big cast?

Tremendous, outstanding, mind-blowing. I loved working with Urvashi ji. Of course I loved working with JD Majethia. He’s a very good person who gives a chance to everyone. Both the directors, Praveen ji and Nikhil ji are amazing. I was working till mid-nights but I never felt uncomfortable as an artist.

