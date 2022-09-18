EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible actress Bhakti Rathod on her ALTERNATE career: Being an LLB student, I would love to practice law if ever I have time because I wouldn’t like to compromise on either of my passions

MUMBAI: Renowned actress Bhakti Rathod is a part of the television industry for several years now.

The talented diva has starred in several hit TV shows over the years.

She is well-known for her roles in shows like Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani, Bhakharwadi, Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein... With Alia, among others.

Bhakti is presently seen as Mrs Parekh in Sony SAB's popular show Pushpa Impossible.

Pushpa Impossible started on a grand note a few months ago and it has been working wonders.

While Actors who do daily soaps are often asked about their shows, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Bhakti spoke about her alternate career, her views on getting typecast and much more.

Television actors often complain about getting typecast. Have you experienced the same? What are your views on this?

I have heard of it but never experienced it. Maybe I have been lucky to be offered roles that are poles apart. Also, I dedicated myself to theatre and its learnings for a good time, where I have been the leading lady portraying varying roles from a newly married childish girl to a 92-year-old mad woman with a seizure disorder to a middle-aged psychologist who speaks sign language. Theatre taught me to never limit my talent with boundaries of age or anything else. It’s the role, the character’s journey and the scope to challenge me and perform that attracts me always and thats why I take it up. I have also always shaped and reshaped my body and looks to fit the part I am playing, and that makes my initiative 100%.

Did you have any alternate career option before you pursued acting? If not, then are there any plans of yours to pursue something apart from acting?

I am an LLB by education and I would love to be able to practice law if ever I have time to dedicate there because I wouldn’t like to compromise on either of my passions. A job done with distractions is not fun. I write, but I guess it is still part of the industry I am already at work in. I love acting! I don’t think I can ever stop that!

One thing you like and dislike about the television industry and want to change?

LIKES: I love how it makes us reach the homes of our audience, and become a part of their daily lives and sometimes their family too. It’s a personal connection! I love how the channels and production houses go into such great detail every half an hour of every single day. Its not easy to work in this detailed manner when its not a two/three-hour movie with a lot of time for pre-and post-production and shooting too, but this is the same process done in limited time every single day till the show runs. It’s a cruise they are running and admirably!

DISLIKES: I wish to see better security prospects for those who work in the television industry in terms of their health and family finances. I am looking forward to the day when every single TVshooting location will have immediate medical aid of the highest category, mediclaims and life insurances provided by the government for all the entertainment industry workers from creatives to technicians, easy loans and investment plans meant for the fluctuating economy of this industry where each worker is at peace that they have secured their families while they are working in open during all weather conditions, sometimes doing small or big stunts, working on bank holidays etc. Television provides entertainment and relief from the stressful lifestyles of our nation’s people every day. I wish to see this industry feel more secure while going to work. We are happy people wanting to make people happy.

