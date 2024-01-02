Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain has been roped in for the show “Pariinetii”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Colors channel has been bringing out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time.

One of its most successful shows is “Parineetii” which has good TRPs and is among the top ten shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma are the leads on the show.

As per sources, Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain will be entering the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Mansi is an actress of television and she is best known for her roles in , Pushpa Impossible.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on the show.

Every week the ratings of the show are increasing and it entered the top ten shows.

The fans love the chemistry between Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma and today they have become household names and have a massive fan following.

