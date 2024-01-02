Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain has been roped in for the show “Pariinetii”

Parineetii is one of the most loved shows on television and it had good TRP ratings and these days the track of the show is quite interesting. As per sources, Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain has been roped in for the show.
Colors channel has been bringing out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time.

One of its most successful shows is “Parineetii” which has good TRPs and is among the top ten shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma are the leads on the show.

ALSO READ : Parineeti 30th January 2024 Written Episode Update: Neeti saves Pari from getting jailed

As per sources, Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain will be entering the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Mansi is an actress of television and she is best known for her roles in , Pushpa Impossible.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on the show.

Every week the ratings of the show are increasing and it entered the top ten shows.

The fans love the chemistry between Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma and today they have become household names and have a massive fan following.

ALSO READ : Wow! Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra shares her stunning new look as Neetii from the show, check it out

