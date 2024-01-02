Wow! Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra shares her stunning new look as Neetii from the show, check it out

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now shared her cool new look from the show where she is seen in a red kurta with a multi-colored jacket.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 11:55
Tanvi Dogra

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women, who are friends. The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev. The engaging plot with twists and turns add to the entertainment factor of the show.

Also Read-Neeti of Parineeti, aka Tanvi Dogra, is off to celebrate the New Year with THIS special person! Check out the photos right here!

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now shared her cool new look from the show where she is seen in a red kurta with a multi colored jacket. She captioned the picture, “Say Hii to Neetii Juneja Back to Square One”

Check out her picture here;

Also Read- Will Sanju heroic’s move be able to save Parineet’s life in COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Parineetii Tanvi Dogra Anchal Sahu Priyanka Chahar Choudhary parineet neetii Ankit Gupta Dolly Sohi TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 11:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Ram Kapoor
Whoa! Ram Kapoor’s latest transformation pictures will make your jaws drop, netizens react “so hawttt”
Roopam Sharma
Wow! Teri Meri Dooriyaann’s Roopam Sharma finds a gym partner in THIS co-star
Shraddha
Lol! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya plays a prank on Paras Kalnawat, check out the funny BTS
Pranali Rathod
Uff! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod oozes oomph in a blue mini off-shoulder dress, check it out
Udariyaann
Exclusive! Udariyaann is a lucky show, it has given a career boost to many actors: Karan Sharma
Reeva
MUST READ: Netizens feel Reeva should give up on Ishaan and he introduces Savi as his WIFE in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!