EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible fame Bhakti Rathod on her views on natural skincare regime: Mother earth and mother nature are the most reliable source to make anything glow, from your heart to your skin

Pushpa Impossible actor Bhakti Rathod opens up on her views on her skincare regime, and shares some amazing tips. 

Bhakti Rathod

MUMBAI : Bhakti Rathod is a renowned TV actress on small screens who has been a part of the television industry for several years now. 

The talented diva has been a part of several hit TV shows over the years. 

Bhakti is well-known for her roles in shows like Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani, Bhakharwadi, Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein... With Alia among others. 

The pretty actress is currently seen as Mrs Parekh in Sony SAB's popular show Pushpa Impossible. 

Pushpa Impossible started on a grand note a few months ago and it has been working wonders. 

While actors who do daily soaps are often asked about their work. But in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Bhakti spoke about her skincare regime. 

Are you someone who believes in using a lot of skincare products or relies on basic remedies for your skin?

I rely on some basic protective products because I work with make-up and heavy lights on my face every day, but other than that, I believe how you feel from within is what reflects on the skin. Happiness and healthy food is the root of glowing skin.

A desi nuska you still follow to keep your skin healthy and which has worked wonders for you?

I think malai (cream) is the best desi nuska for the skin.

A simple tip for girls who often get conscious about their skin tone and end up relying on a lot of products to make their skin glow? 

Mother earth and mother nature are the most reliable source to make anything glow, from your heart to your skin. All the products you use are processed from the raw material extracted from nature. From rubbing sandalwood on the stone plate to crushing neem leaves or just rubbing fresh cream off your milk glass, find what is friendly to your skin type without the risk of any side effects. And above all, bring goodness within yourself and your skin will reflect it trust me.

