EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible fame Naveen Pandita on embracing fatherhood: Everything about life is more beautiful now and I look forward to meeting my daughter once the shoot is done

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has always presented amazing shows in the past.

Ace producer and director JD Majethia is entertaining the viewers with his latest show Pushpa Impossible.

It is a women-centric show which stars Karuna Pandey in the lead role.

JD Majethia has roped in a talented bunch of actors like Sachin Parikh, Deshna Duggad, Jayesh Barbhaya, Vrinda Duvani, Garima Parihar, Naveen Pandita, and Darshan Gurjar among others in pivotal roles.

Recently, Mona Singh has stepped in to play a pivotal role which is a delight for the viewers.

Naveen is playing a pivotal role in the show.

The actor is seen in the role of Pushpa aka Karuna Pandey's elder son Ashwin Patel's character in the show.

As the show has been on air for more than two months now, TellyChakkar got in touch with Naveen who spoke about his character and much more.

You recently became a father. How has life changed post that?

Everything has changed, including my perception towards life. Everything is about her now. She is beautiful in every way possible and I look forward to meeting her once I am done with my shoot. My concentration and focus on work has increased. My zeal for life and enthusiasm has increased. Everything about life is more beautiful now.

How are you balancing work life and professional life as shooting for a TV show is quite hectic?

This is something I always wanted to do. A TV actor will always have to sacrifice a lot as we shoot for hectic working hours. It's like a job and we have to work for more than 12 to 15 hours a day. We miss out on a lot of things. When you love your work, it's fun. So, by God's grace, I am able to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. It's fun to be on the set. People are amazing here. They are like a family. The energy on the set is great and gives good vibes.

What kind of response do you get on social media for the show as well as your character?

Whatever I have seen so far on social media, I am getting a great response from the fans. Not just my character but even the show is getting a very good response. Some commonly posted comments on social media are about Pushpa Impossible being a relatable show.

A common comment which I often get from the viewers for my character Ashwin is that they refer to me as Lord Ram. I really like such compliments. I am able to relate to Mohnish Behl's character from Hum Saath Saath Hain. Everyone on set compares me with him. I feel privileged that I am able to do justice to my character and also impress everyone. I am grateful for being an important part of this show.



