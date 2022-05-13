EXCLUSIVE: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Janit Bhutani has studied HOTEL MANAGEMENT; REVEALS how he landed into ACTING!

Jatin Bhutani is the latest actor on the block who has recently entered the industry of stardom. He has already made his mark in the space with Disney+Hotstar’s Rudrakaal and a cameo role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.
Janit Bhutani

In an exclusive conversation with Jatin, he shared with us his experience shooting for his current project, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan!

How did you bag the role for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

Well, I auditioned for it. I play a negative role I the show and I was instantly excited to be a part of this project as it is a very intense character.

In the past you have done webseries such as Rudrakaal and shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. It is a very big thing to start your career on a grand scale as this one.OTT is growing as a medium so why did you choose to venture into the TV space?

You learn a lot from television, is what I feel. Along with acting, I feel one gets a chance to learn little things about directing and what goes into production as well, along with enhancing your skills as an artist. I look forward to doing much bigger projects on TV and the OTT mediums alike as both have their pros.

How is it challenging to play negative roles?

It is exciting more than it is challenging. Vikrant is more like a villain who hates everyone. I like exploring this space and I think there will be many shades and layers to the character. I also look forward to doing grey or positive characters in future as a part of exploring my avenues.

You have done your hotel management, so how did your acting happen to you?  

I liked to act right from the start, and there was pressure from the family to finish education so I did that first. Along with this, not many might know about I am a banker as well. I used to do my modelling assignments and work at the same time until I got a complete breakthrough into acting.

Way to go Jatin!

