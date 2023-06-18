EXCLUSIVE! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya- Shiv Shakti to have a Mahasangam

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Zee TV is gearing up for the launch of a new show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhdyaya - Shiv Shakti.

The show will star Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in the lead roles.

Shiv Shakti is a spin-off of Zee Tv's popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan which stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead roles.

Shiv Shakti's promo was out a few days back and the viewers are looking forward to it.

Well, we have got an exclusive update that Shiv Shakti and Radha Mohan will have a mahasangam in the coming days.

As per our sources, the mahasangam will commence from 24th June to 2nd July.

Both the shows' star cast will be working together for a few episodes and it will be quite interesting for the viewers.

Also, we have learnt that amid this mahasangam, Radha's mother Mandira's character will also be introduced in the show.

TellyChakkar has already broken the news that Parineeta Borthakur will be portraying this character.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti will hit the small screens from 3rd July.

