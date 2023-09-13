Exclusive! “Radha has the utmost confidence that her Mohan will not let anything happen to her”, Neeharika Roy talks about the upcoming track and Damini’s antics

Neeharika Roy is currently seen as Radha on Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan on Zee TV, opposite TV heartthrob Shabir Ahluwalia.
Neeharika

MUMBAI: Neeharika Roy is winning hearts for her role in Radha Mohan.

Neeharika Roy debuted in 2013 as a child artist in the TV series "Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap" on Sony TV. She played the role of Saubhagyavati in this show.

She also made an appearance in a season of "Savdhaan India" on Life OK in 2016. She was cast as Radha Vashisht in the television series "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan" on Zee TV this year.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about the upcoming track and all the latest drama that will unfold. 

Talking about the track and Damini being after her life, she said, “Damini has gone to Radha to scare her. She thinks she can and it is an easy thing to sacre her using hanging threats, and that I will loose my hope or my will to live. But she doesn’t not know that Radha has the utmost confidence that her Mohan will not let anything happen to her, and because she is so confident, it does not bother her what Damini or Mamaji say”.

She further added, “Radha is very confident and she has scared Damini instead. Damini gets very angry”. 

About Author

