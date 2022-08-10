Exclusive! Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal bag Star Plus' upcoming show ‘Titli”

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli”, which will be airing soon. Vatsal Seth and Neha Solanki have been roped in to play the leads. As per sources, Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal have been roped in for the upcoming show as well.
Many shows are being launched on television, and now Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli”. 

Ved Raj produces the show under the production of Shoonya Square, which is known to produce serials like Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee etc.

Vatsal Seth and Neha Solanki have been roped in to play the leads in the serial.

As per sources, Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal have been roped in for the upcoming show as well. 

Not much is known about their characters, but they would play pivotal roles.

Radhika Chhabra is best known for her roles in serials like Kaatelal and Sons, Vidrohi etc.

ALSO READ: Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus

On the other hand, Darshana shot to fame with popular shows like Molkki, Bebakee 2, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The show is still in the pre–production stage and will soon air on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shoonya Square Production renamed as Story Square Production

