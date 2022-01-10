Exclusive! Raghav Juyal to host Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5?

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters - Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters a dance reality show that was based on little kids.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

Now the show is all set to return back in 2022 and the preliminary work on the show has already begun, they are yet to plan the audition dates once the judge's panel is finalized.

As we reported earlier, Remo D'Souza will be taking Mithun Chakraborty’s place as the grandmaster of the show.

As per sources, it seems that Raghav Juyal might be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The talks are on with the actor for hosting the show and soon a formal confirmation on it would be made by the actor and the channel.

It was this Dance Franchise that made Raghav a household name. He was the participant of Dance India Dance Season 3 where he emerged as the third finalist of the show but gained a lot of popularity and fan following.

Post, she show Raghav became a host to many reality shows like Dance Deewane, Dance Plus, etc and he is so good and funny at hosting that leaves the audiences in splits and they love it when Raghav hosts a show.

Earlier, we had reported that actress Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy have been approached to judge the dance reality show and the talks are on for the same but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

The show will be launching this year and soon the audition process will start.

Well, it's good to see Dance India Dance coming back on television after a huge gap.

