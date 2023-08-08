Exclusive! Rajan Shahi gives an emotional speech on Jay Soni's exit and makes a very surprising revelation! Read to Find Out!

Jay’s performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans
Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. 

Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements. And he has always been able to find the stars to match the roles he creates. 

ALSO READ:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High-End Drama! In a surprising turn of events Abhinav has expressed a unique desire to see Akshara in a particular avatar

Jay’s performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans but recently we gave you the breaking news that Abhinav’s character will die in the show and Jay will be making his exit. 

And recently, Jay Soni’s cameo in the show has come to an end, and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai along with producer Rajan Shahi, and his mother Deepa Shahi, threw a grand farewell party for Jay Soni, to bid adieu to Abhinav in a grand way. 

During the party, Rajan Shahi had this to say about, Jay and his performances. He said to Jay, “Akshara and Abhimanyu’s journey gave really nice padding to your journey, so each character came through and so thanks to this brilliant trilogy of actor who has been there for each other but you have done an outstanding job, and from each one of us, the Goenka’s, the Birla’s, Harshad is not here today but from Harshad as well, from Pranali, we want to thank you, and my Mom came specifically, for you and she is one of your biggest fans, and every day in the morning she would ask me, what will happen, how will it happen, so I would just hand her the phone and tell her to talk to Zama, sir. But I think it is just the beginning of our association Jay”.

It will be interesting to see what happens next, on the show given the new changes and whirlwind that AbhiRa is about to step into. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates from the world of entertainment!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: “ I am going, toh…”

    


 

Jay Soni Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Rajan Shahi Directors Kut
