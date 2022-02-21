EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi to head to Hyderabad with Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva, and Kinshuk vaidya for a MASSIVE music video ahead of Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albela launch

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Rajan Shahi is all set to launch another daily soap and this time on Star Bharat. The show is titled Woh To Hai Albela.

The ace producer has roped in Shaheer Sheikh once again to play the lead role.

This is the second collaboration of Rajan Shahi and Shaheer after Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Rajan Shahi has also roped in Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya who will also be playing parallel leads.

And now, as the show's release date draws closer, Rajan Shahi has planned something massive.

The Anupamaa producer has now headed to Hyderabad with Shaheer, Anuj, and Kinshuk for something very exciting.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Rajan Shahi has planned a massive music video with the three leads of Woh Toh Hai Albela. Yes, you heard it right!

Ahead of the show's release, a music video is being shot with a whopping 200 background dancers. Doesn't this seem exciting?

Well, Rajan Shahi is leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz for his upcoming show Wo Toh Hai Albela.

Hiba Nawab, Rachi Sharma, Pallavi Pradhan among others will be seen in the show.

Apart from these actors, the show will witness many characters that will be unveiled soon.

The show's promos are out and it has been receiving a positive response from the fans.

