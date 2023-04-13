Exclusive! Rajan Shahi talks about how introducing Abhinav changed the fate of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says “Four – five months ago the show was going to be terminated; the genius mind of Zama Habib saved the show as Abhinav was his creation”

Rajan Shahi is one of the most respected and successful producers of television. Tellyhcakkar got in touch with Rajan Sahi and asked him about the risk he takes in bringing in twists in his serials and he reveals what makes the show so successful.
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi started his career in 1993 as an assistant director. In 1999, he made his directorial debut with the series Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. He then went on to direct shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kareena Kareena, Reth, Mamtaa, Millee, Virasaat and Saathi Re.

Thereafter he worked as a series director for Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan and Maayaka.

Eventually, he became a television producer and started his own production company in 2007.

His first series as a producer was Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai on Star Plus, followed by Shital Tai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Chupa Badal Mein and Tere Sheher Mein and Anupamaa on Star Plus.

Currently, he is ruling the top spot on television with his serials like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which are the top two shows on television currently and have the highest BARC ratings.

Tellyhcakkar got in touch with Rajan Sahi and asked him about the risk he takes in bringing in twists in the serials and he reveals what makes the show so successful.

How do you feel about Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai topping the charts every week?

I think we are very lucky and thank the audience that they have loved the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running for 14 years with 4000+ episodes and Anupamaa has been running for 2 ½ years and still it's the leading show. The audience have connected with the characters of the show and they have also lived that journey of ups and downs with us.

I follow the philosophy of the very famous producer Zama Habib. He has been guiding and consulting  us with both the shows and especially with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai he was the one who headed the changes in the serial as regards to Akshara, Naira or even the journey of Akshara, Abhimanyu and Abhinav was suggested and done by him which has worked wonders for us.

He wrote the characters and constructed them so well. So we have a very good response from his conviction. As far as Anupamaa goes, the entire team has worked hard and the writers are doing a brilliant job.

What is the challenge you face in long running shows?

To be honest, with long running shows sometimes, we don't want to bring changes in the characters as we feel there is nothing left and we want all the characters to look good, so we restrict ourselves.

Four – five months ago  there was a big red flag on YRKKH where it was on the verge of termination because the whole love story and feel good thing was loved by the audience but there wasn't any real story and the characters got molded into one shape and there was nothing more left.

A small section of people were liking the track but when you look at the pan India reaction and know the reality, then there wasn't any story. But with this amazing, risky and bold move of introducing Abhinav along with the journey of Akshara, there is a fresh storyline and purpose given to Abhimanyu and every character.  

Introducing Abhinav was a huge risk as we were bringing a crack on the ongoing love story of “Abhira” so I feel it was a bold move for the writer Zama Habib as he gave a new life to the story and the characters.

There was a set of audience who were upset with the entry of Abhinav at the beginning because the pairing of “AbhiRa” was loved by all, but today the tables have turned, the fans are liking “AkshNav” as much as they loved “AbiRa”, so how do you deal with this debate where the fans want to see both the tracks?

This is the masterstroke of the genius Zama Habib. Five months ago also when I looked at the show I felt like there wasn't any content, the numbers came for a certain reason. Four – five months back the show had reached a point where people were wondering what was happening as Abhimanyu and Akshra were playing only one dimensional roles; there wasn't any story to be told as everything looked perfect thus felt boring.

Every real life couple makes a mistake, no one is perfect. Now the organic storytelling is connecting with the audience. With the new audience coming in, who are watching content on OTT, we need to deliver much better stories which don't bore the audiences.

It's the realistic characters that the show touches that has worked, we have to bring the changes so all the characters would have a larger arc.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

