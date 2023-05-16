Exclusive! Rajeev Sen confirms being approached for Bigg Boss, says "I have been approached, but I'm still taking my time to decide on it”

Rajeev Sen is a well-known actor in the field of the entertainment business. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he was offered Bigg Boss and what advice did his sister Sushmita Sen give to him.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 07:00
MUMBAI:Rajeev Sen is one of the most loved personalities in the entertainment business and his vlogs on YouTube are been loved by the audience.

Today, with his hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself on his own. 

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his role in the upcoming movie “Hasrat”, which will be released soon.

When did you plan to become an actor?

I never planned to become an actor, it was a gut feeling. I just went ahead with it. 

Did you see your sister becoming an actor and then decide to become an actor?

No, nothing like that. I wanted to work on a short film under my own production house. Luckily, it did happen. 

Did your sister Sushmita Sen ever give you any tips or guidance to become an actor?

To be honest, she doesn’t interfere in my work. Whatever we do, we give our 100% to it.

Post this, what is your next project going to be - OTT, films or reality shows?

I am open to all the mediums. It’s all about finding the right script. If everything works out, then why not?

Have you been approached for Bigg Boss OTT and Season 2?

Yes, I have heard about this and “Yes”, I have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. But, I haven’t decided anything as of now. I have to handle many other things and I need to see if I can give it so much time because it demands it. 

Well, there is no doubt the fans want to see Rajeev in a reality show as they know he will rise like a rising star. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Rajeev Sen Sushmita Sen hasrat short film Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT Salman Khan Voot Colors YouTube
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 07:00

