Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress

She claims that they haven’t revoked the decision of separation and are through with counselling and on 6 month cooling-off period till June. She is happy that Rajeev is spending quality time with Ziana and that they have become cordial towards each other.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 12:18
Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress

MUMBAI:Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress

Also read: BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian Idol sees a jump in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu

Charu Asopa and her estranged husband Rajeev Sen have been in the news ever since the news about their separation surfaced and back in headlines when the latter posted a picture of the family together from a relative’s wedding in Kolkata.

The estranged couple had danced on ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ in the wedding and this had led to the netizens wondering if the couple reunited. However, Charu has asserted that they are not getting back together and their divorce proceedings are going on.

She claims that they haven’t revoked the decision of separation and are through with counselling and on 6 month cooling-off period till June. She is happy that Rajeev is spending quality time with Ziana and that they have become cordial towards each other.

About the dance performance, she said that she attended the wedding after Rajeev’s father invited her lovingly and that her father-in-law is a gem of a person and they will always remain in touch and they will be Ziana and her family.

She said that the performance was for Kaki, the groom’s mother and she didn’t have any qualms about dancing with Rajeev. Everyone anticipated awkwardness but then were happy to see us. The actress said that she doesn’t want her daughter to ever wonder if her mother would feel bad, if she wants to meet her father.

Also read: Exclusive! Colors TV show Sherdil Shergill comes to an end, deets inside

Television Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Sushmita Sen DivorceRumours Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Baalveer JiJi Maa Mere Angne Mein TellyChakkar Dilbar Dilbar Aarya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 12:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around a self-made businessman who is...
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
MUMBAI :Movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role breaking all box office records. The movie has been...
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill hits a milestone
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction today she is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business.She...
"Everyone is trying to become Malaika Arora" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest picture
MUMBAI :Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry, she is known not only...
Recent Stories
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
Aishwarya Khare hits Rohit Suchanti with a Shoe? Check out what happened on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
Aishwarya Khare hits Rohit Suchanti with a Shoe? Check out what happened on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory statement against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “ Such girls stand near the signal
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory statement against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “ Such girls stand near the signals”
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to Chahatt Khanna in Tihar Jail?
Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to Chahatt Khanna in Tihar Jail?