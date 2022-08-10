MUMBAI:Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress

Charu Asopa and her estranged husband Rajeev Sen have been in the news ever since the news about their separation surfaced and back in headlines when the latter posted a picture of the family together from a relative’s wedding in Kolkata.

The estranged couple had danced on ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ in the wedding and this had led to the netizens wondering if the couple reunited. However, Charu has asserted that they are not getting back together and their divorce proceedings are going on.

She claims that they haven’t revoked the decision of separation and are through with counselling and on 6 month cooling-off period till June. She is happy that Rajeev is spending quality time with Ziana and that they have become cordial towards each other.

About the dance performance, she said that she attended the wedding after Rajeev’s father invited her lovingly and that her father-in-law is a gem of a person and they will always remain in touch and they will be Ziana and her family.

She said that the performance was for Kaki, the groom’s mother and she didn’t have any qualms about dancing with Rajeev. Everyone anticipated awkwardness but then were happy to see us. The actress said that she doesn’t want her daughter to ever wonder if her mother would feel bad, if she wants to meet her father.

