Exclusive! Rajesh Wagle has managed to make people sit and take notice of this character and not Sumeet Raghavan: Sumeet Raghavan on Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI : Sumeet Raghavan is one of the most renowned artists on television today. He has been a part of many shows and his experience makes each of his projects a massive hit.

Currently, Sumeet is seen in Wagle Ki Duniya on Sony SAB, and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about his experience shooting for the show, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai becoming a cult among many other things.

Talking about how his character has evolved over the period of time, Sumeet shared, “We have picked up from where we left it. Back in 1988 during the time when Aanjjan Srivastav used to play the titular role and after 34 years we have Wagle in a new version. The middle class problems are the same but the society has evolved and the problems are not the same. For example eating out is not a problem these days. Back then it would be once in a month but now we have so many food delivery apps.

But the fabric of emotions towards our family, where we respect our parents, we touch elders feet when they come home and other Indian moral values are the same. There are still so many things which Google does not know but our nani and dadis would know. There is this human touch which is retained which is why Wagle Ki Duniya is a much loved show. The bonding and notion has changed where we still want to teach that it is important to eat food on a table with family without looking into the phone. We have gone deeper but at the same time we have kept it very basic.”

Sumeet also stressed on getting audience to the good old habits! He said, “We are trying to get readers back to reading. We have made a mandir in the house where we are not saying that one needs to be god fearing but one basic thing to bow your head before God and leave which is an Indian moral value.”

Sumeet gained immense fame with his stint in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai. When asked about the audience response the he is getting from Wagle Ki Duniya, he said, “I am loving it and I have always tried to erase what I have done and start afresh. I know it is very difficult to erase Sahil Sarabhai but I have managed to do that till some extent. Be it Vasant Ghotala from Badi Door Se Aaye Hai or Apurva Shah from Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo. And Rajesh Wagle has managed to make people sit and take notice of this character and not Sumeet Raghavan. Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai was a cult. Kids who were not even born then have watched the show. The show keeps adding new fans to the list.”

Well said Sumeet!