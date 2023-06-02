Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!

MUMBAI:Rajneesh Duggal is a popular actor, who is known for his work in the TV and film industry. Rajneesh has been a part of the horror genre movies a lot.

Rajneesh made his film debut in the year 2008 with Vikram Bhatt's movie 1920, a horror film. In 2011, he did a horror movie again named Phhir which was directed by Girish Dhamija. Apart from that he also appeared in movies like Dangerous Ishq. Some other movies are Main Krishna Hu , Creature 3D, Ek Paheli Leela, Lal Rang, Wajah Tum Ho and more.

Rajneesh appeared and won the title of the television show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 5 in 2014.

He also worked on TV shows such as Raamleela Ajay Devgn Ke Saath (2012), Aarambh (2017), and Srimad Bhagwad Geeta. He has been seen in the show Sanjog this year, the show also stars Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Sharma.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show Sanjog wrapping up, OTT, and more. And in that conversation where Rajneesh spoke about a lot of different things, especially his upcoming projects, and when asked about his Sanjog co-star Kamya Panjabi, Rajneesh had this to say, “So, the initial thought was that because I had never met her before, and I used to feel like, whatever other people had told me,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered but when I started working with her, I felt that she is very sweet, she’s was very nice to me and to other people as well, but obviously, when there is a matter where one has to put their foot down, she does and even I do that if I have to and she’s a very strong woman which I think is very good”.

Rajneesh will be next seen in Inspector Avinash,Bal Naren and a movie where he plays the role of Dalit guy fighting opression.

