Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant breaks her silence on going into the Bigg Boss house says “Will think over it, first will see how the season is and then would say a “YES” is not going to agree on the spot”

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card entry and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She then grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life, Adil. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super-hot and happy.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, she was asked if she would take part in Bigg Boss and what if Adil would have been offered the show what would she do.

To which the actress said” If we are offered Bigg Boss this season, then we would think about it after watching the season as this time she wouldn’t agree to do the show on the spot and if the offer comes they will think over it”

Well, seems like this year Rakhi would think twice before signing the show but the fan would be excited to watch her on the show.

