Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals how Adil got furious when another man touched her and said, “He needs to deal with it as I am an actor”

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

Earlier we had reported how Adil was very possessive of her and he did restrict her when it came to her dressing.

In a recent interaction with the media, the actress revealed how Adil got upset when another man came and touched Rakhi while showing her how to do a romantic scene.

She said, "Adil was so furious when an unknown person touched me while showing me how to emote a scene, he came and told me how can someone else touch you and warned me that no one as the right too,. I kept explaining to him that I am an actor and such things would happen but he was very furious, but then later on understood."

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi and Adil are one of the most loved couples and the two, do give major couple goals!

