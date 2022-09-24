Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant reveals that Adil is very dominating and that’s why she didn’t have a choice and had to change her dressing sense

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card entry and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life Adil. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super-hot and happy.

Earlier we had reported how Adil’s family was against Rakhi and his relationship as his parents are quite particular about the clothes that she wears and we did see how Rakhi has also spoken about it.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Adil and Rakhi, where the actress was asked about the quality of Adil she doesn’t like, to which the actress said that “Adil is very dominating and hence I had to change my dressing sense”

She further said “According to Islam wearing revealing clothes is not allowed and Adil had told me that if I want to become the mother of his kids and marry him then I have to change my dressing style or else we wouldn’t be able to get married. I can do anything to be with Adil”



Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi and Adil are the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

