Exclusive! "Rakhi's video is on p*** sites and because of the drama, the police had to file an FIR as they weren't supporting her case" - Adil Khan Durrani

Adil is in news for his public fight with wife Rakhi Sawant over the allegation put on him. Now, he has come out and spoken about his side of the story.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 21:53
Adil Khan Durrani

MUMBAI: Adil Khan Durrani is making headlines for his public fight with his wife Rakhi Sawant.

Over six months back, the actress had come out and accused her husband of cheating on her and also put various allegations on him.

Adil has spent over six months in jail and now he is out on bail. Hence, he has come out and spoken his side of the story.

ALSO READ :Oh no! Rakhi Sawant is furious with a fan for this reason

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about accepting money from Rakhi. He also spoke about the allegation of rape and molestation.

Apart from your video of accepting money from her, there was another video where you were shirtless that has gone viral. What do you have to say about it?

Rakhi always has a criminal mind so that video that you are talking about is the time when I had a boil on my body and I was showing her in a video call. Rakhi always had a habit of clicking all our intimate and kissing videos and accuses me of selling the videos for Rs. 47 Lakhs. It's all false. You can go on some porn sites, I won't mention the names, where you can see Rakhi videos. These were the videos that Rakhi made and made it viral.

She had a media group and she used to send the photos over there. She was the one who sent these videos and made it viral. Now, she is blaming me for it. 

How many cases are you planning to put on Rakhi?

I will have to put many cases on her. I will fight and I have faith in the law that I will get justice and won't be proven guilty. I won't lose hope and fight for justice till the end.

The case of molestation and r*** has come up, but as we know, no one can force Rakhi into doing anything, then how was the accusation made?

Because this was only the case that she could have me framed for and send me to jail. Whenever a woman or a wife makes a complaint against her husband, you will be taken to the police station. With Rakhi, it's always going over the top. When I was inside the police station, she was doing a lot of drama out of the house and hence, police had to file the FIR.

Yes, the police wasn't on her side as they knew this would end in drama and they would have to keep investigating the case. They also knew that it was a false case but the pressure was put on them to file an Fir. When the tests and investigation began and report came negative, everything was cleared.

Well, it seems like this fight between Adil and Rakhi wouldn't end soon and this would go on for a long time as both are waiting for the court verdict.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Rakhi Sawant opens up about her miscarriage and says, "I was so stressed and down that I had a miscarriage and the doctors had warned me not to get intimate for the next three months"
    

Bigg Boss Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows divorce Rakhi Sawant Ritesh Adil Khan TellyChakkar
