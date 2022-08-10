Exclusive! Rapper Emiway Bantai approached to be part of the upcoming season of Lock Upp Season 2 ?

The new season of Lock Upp is all set to be launched and the makers have already begun to contact celebrities for the show one of them is Emiway Bantai who has been approached to be part of the show.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has definitely raised some curiosity amongst the masses.

As per sources, Rapper Emiway Bantai has been approached to be part of the second season of the show and the talks are on between the makers and the rapper though there is no confirmation on the same.

Post, MC Stan winning Bigg Boss reality shows makers are approaching more rappers to be part of these shows so that they can reach out to more people.

Would you like to see Emiway Bantai on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 11:22

