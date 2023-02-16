Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

Anjali has now shared a dance video on her Instagram page and while many are loving it, there are many who are giving her negative comments.
Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora started off as an Instagram influencer but she got major recognition after her participation in the ALT Balaji reality show Lock Upp. Anjali gained fame mainly for her cute yet hot looks and the controversies related to her and Munawar Faruqui. 

She has been in the news for an MMS clip of her that has been going viral. The girl in the video apparently looks a lot like Anjali Arora but there is no confirmation on the same if it is her. In fact, many are wondering if it is a morphed video of Anjali Arora. She lashed out at the people who claimed that it was her in the viral MMS video. 

Also read - Shocking! I can even disrespect Anjali Arora; that is the comfort level I have with her: Munwar Faruqui

Anjali has now shared a dance video on her Instagram page and while many are loving it, there are many who are giving her negative comments. She captioned the post as, “This Trend. Did you notice me? One netizen commented,“Cheap girls make our society dirty". Another netizen commented, “kachcha badam dekhana bhool gaee.” one user wrote, “Ek Baar aur viral hona chahiye.”

Now, Ekta kapoor is reportedly coming up with Lock Upp with Kangana Ranaut as the host. The first season was a hit and fans were demanding a second season. 

Also Read-Congratulations! Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora is the Insta Queen Of The Week

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-bollywoodlife

