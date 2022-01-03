EXCLUSIVE! Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam, and Akshit Sukhija starrer show Fanaa to launch on THIS date?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that as the new year that has kickstarted a few days ago, many shows are in the pipeline.

Colors TV is coming up with a new show titled Fanaa, and viewers can't contain their excitement.

Fanaa stars Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam, and Akshit Sukhija in pivotal roles.

The promo of the show is out, and it has been receiving a great response from the audience.

Well, the show will see popular TV actress Reem making her comeback after her stint in the hit show Tujhse Hai Raabta that aired on Zee TV.

Tujhse Hai Raabta went off-air last year after a successful run of over three years.

And now, we have some interesting updates on Reem's upcoming show Fanaa.

The show is expected to launch in mid-January.

Fanaa might air in the timeslot of 10.30 to 11 PM on Colors.

Fanaa's story will revolve around three characters, that is, Ishan, Pakhi, and Agasthya, and how the dynamics change with several twists and turns.

