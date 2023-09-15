EXCLUSIVE! Remo D'Souza to be the Super Judge, Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak to be seen as Captains in Star Plus' Dance Plus Pro

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows, reality shows are being launched on various channels.

Star Plus is one such channel that is known for providing a variety of content to the viewers.

After several successful seasons, Star Plus is now all set to be back with a popular reality show which is based on dance.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Star Plus is all set to come up with Dance Plus Pro soon.

The show's previous season has been a huge hit not only because of the talented contestants but also because of the judges who were quite motivational.

While contestants who aspire to make a career in this field give their best performance, it is the judges who are there to decide their fate and also give proper guidance to them.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Remo D'Souza is all set to be seen as the mention of the show.

He will be seen as the Super Judge.

Meanwhile, Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak are all set to be seen as the Captains.

Remo, Shakti and Punit are well-known dancers and choreographers of the entertainment world. The trio has judged many seasons of dance-based reality shows before.

