Exclusive! Renee Dhyani talks about being a part of the reality show MTV Roadies, says “We need judges like Raghu - Rajiv, who brought the rawness in Roadies"

MUMBAI: Renee Dhyani is one of the most loved celebrities of television and has a good fan following.

The actress rose to fame with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 8 and MTV Roadies. Till date, she is known for the same.

She has also been part of shows like Yeh Teri Galiyan, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Chandrakanta etc.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Renee Dhyani shares her thoughts on Bigg Boss, says, "I feel the contestants are getting very personal")

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her which show is much easier to be a part of, Bigg Boss or MTV Roadies. Also, we asked her what she thinks about the tiff between Prince, Rhea and Gautam.

You have done reality shows as well as serials. Which one is easy to work in?

When you become an actor after being a part of a reality show, there is already an image that the audience have about you. When I came from realty into acting, I was conscious that I shouldn’t be known as a reality star, but as an actor. I enjoyed reality shows as you need to show your character to the people. There is no creative process and I loved doing both the shows, Roadies and Bigg Boss.

Which show did you have fun doing, Bigg Boss or MTV Roadies?

Roadies do not have a lot of restrictions. But when you enter the Bigg Boss house, there is a sense of responsibility as there you are locked with so many other celebrities as well. There is competition, but I enjoyed Roadies as that was a rough and tough show, without any fitter.

Till now, do you follow the show Bigg Boss or MTV Roadies?

I am not able to follow Roadies, but I do follow Bigg Boss. At times, actors who you have worked with participate in the show and hence, you end up watching it. It also makes people trend a lot.

What do you think about the fight between Prince, Reha and Gautam in MTV Roadies Season 19?

After I participated in the show, I haven’t been able to follow MTV Roadies Season 19 but whenever I think about Roadies, the rawness that Raghu and Rajiv provided the show with was on another level. Post that, people come and go, but to find a judge who doesn’t have a filter and who is raw is hard to find. Anyone can do a task when it comes to making someone a leader. It's a huge responsibility. I have hardly followed these people.

Well, Renee Dhyani has made quite a name in the world of reality shows and serials.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO RREAD: CONGRATULATIONS! Renee Dhyani all set to tie the knot on July 3https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/awesome-sunny-leone-shares-glimpses-of-her-maldives-vacation-check-it-out-230605