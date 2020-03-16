EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit APPROACHED for Ekta Kapoor's Kasam 2?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Ekta Kapoor has been the Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor has always made shows that created a massive buzz among the audience. From the time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, she is known to be an avid believer in astrology. Even said that she never approaches the actors without matching their kundlis. She brought the trend of case series and now we see yet another such trend coming back with her.

Now, the breaking is that a source close to the show revealed that Riddhima Pandit is most likely to play the lead in Kasam 2. Riddhima has been an eminent name in the industry, and now with this major show, fans would be seeing her back on screens after Bigg Boss OTT. She is known for her role of Rajni in Life OK's Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. In 2019, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became the 2nd runner-up.

Are you all excited to see her back?

