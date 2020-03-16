EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit APPROACHED for Ekta Kapoor's Kasam 2?

Ekta Kapoor has been the Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor has always made shows that created a massive buzz among the audience. From the time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki...

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 17:30
EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit APPROACHED for Ekta Kapoor's Kasam 2?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Also read: Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Ekta Kapoor has been the Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor has always made shows that created a massive buzz among the audience. From the time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, she is known to be an avid believer in astrology. Even said that she never approaches the actors without matching their kundlis. She brought the trend of case series and now we see yet another such trend coming back with her.

Now, the breaking is that a source close to the show revealed that Riddhima Pandit is most likely to play the lead in Kasam 2. Riddhima has been an eminent name in the industry, and now with this major show, fans would be seeing her back on screens after Bigg Boss OTT. She is known for her role of Rajni in Life OK's Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. In 2019, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became the 2nd runner-up.

Also read: Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Are you all excited to see her back? 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Bigg Boss OTT Riddhima Pandit Ekta Kapoor Kasam se Kasam 2 Sharad Malhotra Kratika Sengar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 17:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “It was a new thing for us where we showed ourselves as rivals – Rishabh and Shakti”, Nagin 6’s Amaan and Armaan Aziz
MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin 6, which is backed by Balaji Telefilms, is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance...
Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media
MUMBAI: The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of filmmaker Avinash Das in a case...
Omg! Shraddha Arya aka Preeta in Kundali Bhagya has a valid point to note, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led...
Glam Queen! Aishwarya Sharma slays these Western outfits like a pro
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Exclusive! “I am very lazy when it comes to shopping”, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra reveals his fashion regime
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Power Move! Gungun sacrifices her felicitation, makes Akriti wear the medal instead
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Recent Stories
Avinash Das
Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media
Latest Video