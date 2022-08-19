Exclusive! Riteish Deshmukh to grace COLORS’ special show Ganesh Utsav 2022?

MUMBAI : This month is filled with a lot of festivals and all the channels are coming up with special shows to celebrate all these festivals.

Today is Jhanmashtami and thus many channels are celebrating this festival by dedicating special episodes to the occasion.

In the last week of this month, the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin where Ganesh ji will be brought home and will be celebrated grandly.

Every year COLORS channel celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi grandly by dedicating a special programme where all the actors of the show and many Bollywood celebrities do special performances and welcome Lord Ganesh into their life.

( ALSO READ - Bravo! Ritesh Deshmukh gives a befitting reply to the trolls slamming him of behaving immaturely )

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The channel is bringing the special show of Ganesh Utsav 2022 and it will be celebrated with stars like Simba Nagpal, Harsh Rajput, and Farman Haider who will be performing on this auspicious day.

As per sources, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh will also be joining the celebrations and he too will be performing for the occasion, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But during Ganesh Utsav celebrations, Riteish is always seen at many functions welcoming Lord Ganesh into his house or his friends' house.

Well, seems like the Ganesh Ustav Show is going to be celebrated grandly and the audience is going to be entertained.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Latest Update! Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh turns lawyer for a courtroom comedy, details inside )