Bravo! Ritesh Deshmukh gives a befitting reply to the trolls slamming him of behaving immaturely

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media account and shared a picture of his kids and his wife together to mark Father’s Day. The picture featured Riteish, Genelia D’Souza, and their kids Riaan and Rahyl. When the actor shared the picture, a fan tried to troll him but his sweet reaction won the internet.

A Twitter user then tried to troll Riteish Deskhmukh tweeting, “ये बच्चो वाली हरकते करने से डिस्काउंट नही मिलेगा (This childish behaviour won’t get you discount.)” However, the actor took the troll comment to his stride. Ritesh wrote, “नहीं। लेकिन मेरे बच्चों की साथ, मुझे मेरा बचपन मिल जाता है और उस में कोई discount नहीं चाहिए। (No. But with my kids, I get to remember my childhood and don’t want any discount in that.)

Riteish Deshmukh shared the picture on his social media accounts and captioned it, “To be a father is a privilege, to a good father is a responsibility. To be a great father … you have a mother. #HappyFathersDay @geneliad.” The picture showed him, Genelia, and their two children posing for a goofy picture at a restaurant with chopsticks in their mouths.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child Riaan in 2014. The couple then welcomed their second son Rahyl in 2016.

