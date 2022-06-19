Unbelievable! Then and Now pics of THESE child actors from Bollywood’s superhit films will leave you stunned

From Utkarsh Sharma playing Sunny Deol’s son in Gadar to Mrunal Jadhav playing Ajay Devgn’s younger daughter Anu, child actors look stunning today

MUMBAI: Bollywood has always introduced a lot of child actors who have left a lasting impression through their incredible acting skills in the films. Some of the younger costars of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol and other actors have given great company on screen.

So how do these much-loved child artistes look like now? Check out their stunning transformations below:

Actor Utkarsh Sharma who played the on-screen son of Sunny and Ameesha Jeete in Gadar has impressed everyone with his acting chops. His pictures will make females go weak on their knees.

Child actor Huzaan Khodaiji who played the little girl named Tina in Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's 1987 iconic film Mr. India has transformed herself completely. She is now 41 years old and reportedly works in an advertising agency.

Actress Mrunal Jadhav who played the role of Ajay Devgn's younger daughter Anu in Drishyam won hearts with her exceptional performance in the film. Her grown pictures will leave you stunned.

Actor Anuj Pandit Sharma who played the role of Bittu Sardar in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya is all grown up. His drastic transformation from a cute child to a handsome man will make you go aww.

Sajid Khan's directorial debut Heyy Babyy starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan in main roles. Akshay and Vidya's on-screen daughter Angel aka Juanna Sanghvi is all grown up now.

Actor Kavish Majmudar who played the role of Rohan, aka Ladoo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham film is all grown up now.

Latest Video