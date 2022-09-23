EXCLUSIVE! Riya Gupta to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2

Actress Riya is all set to join Star Plus' show Imlie Season 2. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 14:17
EXCLUSIVE! Riya Gupta to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have always been at the forefront to update you about all the latest news about all the television shows. 

We were the first ones to break the news that Star Plus' popular show Imlie is coming up with a new season.

The viewers are seeing Cheeni all grown up in Imlie 2. 

ALSO READ: Imlie: OMG! Imlie loses her child, Aryan is shaken up

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan who play the lead roles of Aryan and Imlie are no more a part of season 2. 

The first season of Imlie has gone off-air and the second season has kickstarted just a few days back. 

Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor are playing the leads in season 2. 

Well, TellyChakkar has one more name who is all set to join the cast. 

It is actress Riya Gupta. Yes, you heard it right!

Riya will be seen playing the role of Parul in the show. 

Imlie 2 also stars Jitendra Bohara of Kaamnaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame in a pivotal role. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Four Lions Production to come with Imlie 2 on StarPlus

Megha Chakraborty imlie season 2 Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan aryalie Four Lions Gul Khan Jitendra Bohara Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Kaamnaa Riya Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 14:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Riya Gupta to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We have always been at...
Sexy! Check out some of the hot pictures of Happy Hardy Aur Heer actress Agatha Figueiroa
MUMBAI: Actress Agatha Figueiroa who appeared in the song Aashiqui from the movie Happy Hardy Aur Heer was immensely...
SAD! Virat breaks Sai's heart, leaves Kankauli with Paakhi in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for a huge drama. Sai is alive and Paakhi has come...
What! Did Tabish confirm Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan of not being just friends and something more?
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Anupamaa: BIG Twist! Anupamaa to take a major step for Kinjal
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ most watched show, Anupamaa has come with an interesting turn in its storyline as Paritosh is...
Imlie 2: WHAT! Cheeni and Atharva to form an alliance; Atharva’s father asks for Imlie’s hand for him
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes...
RECENT STORIES
Sexy! Check out some of the hot pictures of Happy Hardy Aur Heer actress Agatha Figueiroa
Sexy! Check out some of the hot pictures of Happy Hardy Aur Heer actress Agatha Figueiroa