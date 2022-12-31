Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra speaks about his upcoming project and how he is preparing for his new role

MUMBAI :Rohan Gandotra is a well-known television actor who is best known for his roles in serials like Qubool Hai, Kaala Teeka, Naagin 2, Dil Se Dil Tak, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

He debuted on television with the serial ‘Everest’, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Soon, the actor will be seen in a web series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohan and asked him about his role, and how his journey began in the industry.

How did your journey begin as an actor? Do you remember the first day of your shoot?

My journey began as an actor in 2013 when I moved to Mumbai. I gave countless auditions, after which I bagged a few ads within 2-3 months of me moving here. Luckily, with lots of hard work, I bagged my first show with Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Everest’. God has been kind.

I believe you will be seen in an upcoming web series; how did you bag the role, and could you tell us something about your character?

It happened via a friend. I was at the shoot of a friend, and the makers were making a new series after that. They saw me and asked if I was available after 2 months, and then they narrated the story and I liked it. That’s how I came on board. It's a positive role that later turns negative.

What was the most challenging part for you in this role?

I have already started preparing for the role. It has a lot of emotions that need to be portrayed, because most of the scenes are conversational and a lot of acting is required. So I have already prepped up for the same to get into the skin of the character, and I am excited to play the role.

Well, fans are excited to see Rohan in his new web series, and are awaiting the release.

