Exclusive! Rohan Mehra and Ulka Gupta collaborate for project together

Rohan and Ulka are one of the most loved actors of television and now the two have signed a new project and will be seen together on screen for the first time.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 16:00
Rohan Mehra is a very well-known name in the world of the entertainment business. He rose to fame with his performance in the most acclaimed show on television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he essayed the role of Naksh Singhania, and within no time, he became a household name.

Post his exit from the show, Rohan took part in the biggest reality show in the country, Bigg Boss Season 10, where he played the game in a dignified manner. The actor went a long way in the game. The audience loved him on the show. He shot to fame, and his fan following increased to another level.

These days, he is flooded with offers and has a handful of work. He is busy shooting music videos, web series, and movies.

On the other hand, Ulka Gupta is a well known actress in the television industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

The actress started her career as a child artist and then rose to fame with her performance in the serial, Jhansi Ki Rani where she essayed the role of the junior warrior.

Recently, she was seen in the serial Banni Chow Home Delivery, where she essayed the role of "Banni''. The audience appreciated her acting chops and she became a household name.

As per sources, Rohan Mehra and Ulka Gupta have collaborated for a project together.

This would be the first time that they would be working together and the fans are excited to see their new pair.

Well, Rohan and Ulka are loved actors of television and it will be a treat to watch them together.

Are you excited to see Rohan and Ulka in the new project?

Do let us know in the comments below.

