EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Choudhary bags Dangal TV's Bindya Sarkar by Jay Mehta Productions

Rohit is known for his roles in projects like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bahut Hua Samman, Kanpuriye and Jabariya Jodi.
Rohit Choudhary

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how a lot of new entries and exits keep happening in every show which adds lots of spice to the story. 

Dangal TV's show Bindiya Sarkar is one such show that has been entertaining viewers for a long time now. 

The show stars Sonali Khilwani and Dhruv Bhandari in the lead roles. 

It also has Neelu Waghela, Alok Nath Pathak, and Amit Behl among others playing pivotal roles. 

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry. 

As per sources, Rohit Choudhary is all set to enter the drama series soon. 

Nothing much is known about Rohit's character yet. 

Bindiya Sarkar is bankrolled by Jay Mehta Productions. 

How excited are you for Rohit's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Karan Khandelwal to be part of ‘Bindiya Sarkar’ on Dangal TV?

About Author

