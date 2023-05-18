EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Choudhary bags Dangal TV's Bindya Sarkar by Jay Mehta Productions

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Dangal TV's show Bindiya Sarkar is one such show that has been entertaining viewers for a long time now.

The show stars Sonali Khilwani and Dhruv Bhandari in the lead roles.

It also has Neelu Waghela, Alok Nath Pathak, and Amit Behl among others playing pivotal roles.

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry.

As per sources, Rohit Choudhary is all set to enter the drama series soon.

Nothing much is known about Rohit's character yet.

Rohit is known for his roles in projects like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bahut Hua Samman, Kanpuriye and Jabariya Jodi.

Bindiya Sarkar is bankrolled by Jay Mehta Productions.

