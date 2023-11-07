EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Purohit on Gauna Ek Pratha: Since I belong to North, I have heard these stories in real life where couples wait for their Gauna, shares about his character and much more

MUMBAI :Rohit Purohit is a popular face of the television industry.

The actor who has captured several hearts with his dashing looks and fine performances is once again back with another show.

Rohit is seen playing the lead role in Shemaroo Umang's show Gauna Ek Pratha.

The actor is portraying the role of Gaurav in the drama series and is paired opposite Krutika Desai.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit who spoke about his character and much more.

Talking about proposing to his on-screen ladylove Gehna in the show, Rohit who plays the role of Gaurav said, ''My character doesn't have that freedom to propose Gehna as his dreams are an obstacle. Let the show catch the pace. Gaurav will definitely propose Gehna.''

Spilling beans on the storyline, Rohit said, ''The show's story starts from our marriage. I mean we are married but Gauna is not done. That's how it starts.''

When asked if he has heard such stories in real life, Rohit said, ''I have heard such stories as I come from the North and such things happen there a lot. It happens in real life when a boy and a girl get married in their childhood and later, when they turn 18, their Gauna happens. I know such couples who wait for their Gauna to happen just like Gehna is waiting for her husband in the show. It is a very sweet story.''

Talking about his character, Rohit said, ''Gaurav is a very emotional guy but he is very stubborn and he knows what he has to do in his life. If that was not the case, he would have reached during the day of his Gauna. He knows what is important in his life. Gaurav is very ambitious. His aspirations and dreams are a very big part of this show. This is why his Gauna doesn't happen.''

He continued, "He wants to go to the city and make money. He has his own family and problems for which he needs to earn. Gaurav has lost his father due to lack of money. His sister is also very ill. He needs to earn for them. Gaurav wants to earn money by working hard. Gaurav is not ready for Gauna but he loves Gehna.''

Gaurav wants to become a star, a model and he has already tried to transform himself into a city boy. The city in which Gaurav lives has changed him a lot. The difference between Gaurav and Gehna is that she is sill a village girl while he is a city boy.''

He continued, ''My character is more urban. So there aren't so many challenges. But when he is shown extremely emotional or angry, the viewers will get to see the rural side of Gaurav.''

