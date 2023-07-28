Exclusive! “Rohit Shetty sir really motivated me, but the one person who demotivated everyone during the stunts was Archana Gautam" - Anjali Anand

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and all the contestants are going all out to give their best. Anjali is one of the contestants of the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her what has she learnt from the journey and who motivated and demotivated her during the stunts.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 05:30
Anjali Anand

MUMBAI: Anjali Anand is a well-known actress in the television world and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala etc.

She has also been seen in movies like Bell Bottom and soon, she would be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Exclusive! “I was like why would they take me, I am not a big star in the industry…”Anjali Anand opens up about how she ended up saying yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and more)

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what has she learnt from the journey and who motivated and demotivated her during the stunts.

What have you learnt from this journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

I have learnt so many things on this show. I got to know so many things about myself, especially how to react to different situations and how much physical and mental strength I have in me. I surprised myself that I can do these things. Every day was different and I had so much fun.

Whenever a contestant performs a stunt, the contestants keep cheering for you. Who was the one who motivated you and who didn’t?

Rohit Shetty sir used to really guide and motivate me. His suggestions really helped. I had a few friends who used to guide me during the stunt and cheered for me at times. I didn’t even listen and told them to keep quiet because I didn’t want to get distracted. Some used to motivate me and some were really demotivating. Arijit, Anjum and Soundous were some of the contestants who used to motivate and Archana was the one who de-motivated a lot of contestants on the show.

Did anyone give you any extra advice by saying don’t do this it will go against you?

Not against your favour but with Soundous, the Roadies and the Splitsvilla game starts in her mind. She starts advising about strategy and all and I used to ask her to let me cry for two minutes as I am going to do the stunt. She later guides me how to do it. Even the stunt team is very motivating. Everyone has love in their heart and they want you to win and even if you don’t, they don’t make you feel bad, but praise you that you at least tried. 

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali Anand has aced the stunts in the show and overcame a lot of fear. The audience are loving her stint in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I was like why would they take me, I am not a big star in the industry…”Anjali Anand opens up about how she ended up saying yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and more)

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Oops! Katha feels uneasy, Viaan promises to convince Aarav
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Imlie: Oh no! Imlie sees the nurse poisoning Atharva
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Audience Verdict! Netizens are bored of Salman and his partiality towards contestants, say, “It's Pooja this season, it was Shamita ,Sajid,Tanishaa in previous ones, will any season ever have anyone he is not acquainted with"
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s declared as a blockbuster season. One of the...
Exclusive! “Rohit Shetty sir really motivated me, but the one person who demotivated everyone during the stunts was Archana Gautam" - Anjali Anand
MUMBAI: Anjali Anand is a well-known actress in the television world and she has a good fan following.She is best known...
OMG! Is Fahmaan Khan the next blue-eyed boy of Dharma Productions and a possible Karan Johar favourite? Here’s why fans think so
MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor and stars as Ravi Randhawa in the show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: Dharampatnii. He...
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch, which speaks about love, respect and values across culture
MUMBAI: Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role is indeed one...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch, which speaks about love, respect and values across culture
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Is Fahmaan Khan the next blue-eyed boy of Dharma Productions and a possible Karan Johar favourite? Here’s why fans think so
Abhimanyu and Akshara
EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara are brilliant but it's Abhinav's character who gave a new lease of life to their story, I can't take that from Jay Soni, explains ace TV producer Rajan Shahi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Prachi Purohit roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha
SARE RE GA MA PA SEASON 31
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on-air
Archana
OMG! Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah get into an ugly war of words, the former says “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna..”
Priya Ahuja
OMG! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s Priya Ahuja breaks silence on being replaced as Rita Reporter, says “Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behavior”