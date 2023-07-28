Exclusive! “Rohit Shetty sir really motivated me, but the one person who demotivated everyone during the stunts was Archana Gautam" - Anjali Anand

MUMBAI: Anjali Anand is a well-known actress in the television world and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala etc.

She has also been seen in movies like Bell Bottom and soon, she would be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what has she learnt from the journey and who motivated and demotivated her during the stunts.

What have you learnt from this journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

I have learnt so many things on this show. I got to know so many things about myself, especially how to react to different situations and how much physical and mental strength I have in me. I surprised myself that I can do these things. Every day was different and I had so much fun.

Whenever a contestant performs a stunt, the contestants keep cheering for you. Who was the one who motivated you and who didn’t?

Rohit Shetty sir used to really guide and motivate me. His suggestions really helped. I had a few friends who used to guide me during the stunt and cheered for me at times. I didn’t even listen and told them to keep quiet because I didn’t want to get distracted. Some used to motivate me and some were really demotivating. Arijit, Anjum and Soundous were some of the contestants who used to motivate and Archana was the one who de-motivated a lot of contestants on the show.

Did anyone give you any extra advice by saying don’t do this it will go against you?

Not against your favour but with Soundous, the Roadies and the Splitsvilla game starts in her mind. She starts advising about strategy and all and I used to ask her to let me cry for two minutes as I am going to do the stunt. She later guides me how to do it. Even the stunt team is very motivating. Everyone has love in their heart and they want you to win and even if you don’t, they don’t make you feel bad, but praise you that you at least tried.

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali Anand has aced the stunts in the show and overcame a lot of fear. The audience are loving her stint in the show.

