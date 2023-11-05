Exclusive! “I was like why would they take me, I am not a big star in the industry…”Anjali Anand opens up about how she ended up saying yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and more

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The new season is all set to start shooting and fans of the show have quite a star-studded lineup this year.

Anjali became a household name with her character of Deepika, and her onscreen pairing with Mehrzaan Mazda was much appreciated in the show Dhai Kilo Prem.

The actress is set to take on a new journey with Khatron Ke Khiladi and we caught up with her to talk about everything, her fears, her expectations and more.

When asked about her excitement to meet Rohit Shetty and preparation for the show, she said, “I don’t think you can really prepare for a show like this, you can just have fun when it happens. I think when people are very experienced, they only want what’s best for you, the directors, the senior actors and you appreciate the criticism because they are saying it for your benefit. So I think it is the same with Rohit Sir, and I am very excited to meet him, and I hope he is as funny as his films are, because I am big fan of his films, and I hope there is a fun banter between us”.

Speaking about her acting journey and choosing a reality show, she said, “I still haven’t decided that, I have not left my acting career, but this opportunity came to me at the right time, it fell in very perfectly, I have a film releasing in July, I was just going to wait for my film, and I didn’t find anything else interesting in the next one-two month, I don’t even know when it happened. Randomly I went into the meeting and it was finalized and I was like why would they take me? I am not a big star in the industry, I don’t have a million followers, I have only completed 5 years in the industry! I just went into the meeting to have fun but it just transpired into something else.”

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Anjali Anand aka Lovely debuted in the Indian television industry with Sandip Sickand’s show Dhai Kilo Prem.

