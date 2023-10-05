Exclusive! “There is a section of people who think I am doing Khatron Ke Khiladi to be the entertainment factor in the show, it’s time to show them what all I can do, can’t wait to begin this adventurous journey with Rohit Shetty” – Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress, where we asked her the reason behind signing the show and how she feels about working with Shiv Thakare again.

You are doing back to back reality shows; what is the plan like?

I just want to entertain the audience who have supported me until now and I want to make them smile and laugh with my performance.

What do you have to say about doing another reality show with Shiv Thakare post Bigg Boss?

I am very excited to work with him and for this show also. It's going to be exciting to work with Rohit Shetty for two months as well. Plus, we will be doing something different on the sets. Fans have named me “Sherni”. Some thought that I wasn’t capable for the show, so it’s time to show them that I am not only mentally strong, but physically fit as well. I know I can do the stunts and hence, I am very excited.

How do you deal with the trolling that comes your way, especially with people who think you will be only the entertainment factor in the show?

More than haters, I have more lovers who support me unconditionally. I feel blessed as today as an entire family loves me and supports me. For the people who think I am only an entertainment factor in the show, I just want to tell them not to judge a girl like that. We can do everything in life.

Who would be your toughest competitor?

I don’t see any of the contestants as a tough competitor. I am my own competition and I see fear as my competitor. In Bigg Boss, I wasn’t known like this and I never took anyone as my competition back then either. No one can take my place in Bigg Boss as I created my own space and I played the game alone. I am proud of what I have done. Once I go there, I would know the situation for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What are you excited about working with Rohit Shetty or being part of such a big reality show?

The reason why I signed the show was because I will get to work with Rohit Shetty and get a chance to perform my stunt in front of him. I can show him how strong I am as a contestant and that is the most exciting part.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana will be a very strong contestant in the show and ace all the stunts.

