Exclusive! “An artist’s life is full of risks, whether it be films or music, you take different risks to survive in life”, Singer Rashmeet Kaur opens up about her fears, and why she said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13!

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The new season is all set to start shooting and fans of the show, have quite a star-studded lineup this year.

As we had previously reported, ace singer Rashmeet Kaur is all set to be a part of the show. Rashmeet is known for popular songs like Thumkeshwari (Bhediya), Nadiyon Paar (Roohi), etc.

It would be interesting to watch the singer on the show as she is sure to ace all the stunts.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the singer to talk about why she decided to do the show, her biggest fears, and more.

When asked about why she decided to do a stunt-based reality show, when her background is so different, she said, “I have not left singing yet, I will go sing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, It is a one-of-a-kind show, it is difficult to get a platform like this and especially this opportunity to fight fear and I think I am going to have a lot of fun and I have always been an adventurous kid, I love taking risks and challenges, and an artist’s life is full of risks, whether it be films or music, you take different risks to survive in life and I think it is a crazy opportunity that I got and I am going to kill it”.

She also revealed the kind of fears she has, and she said, “I am terrified of being electrocuted, and I think everybody is scared of that, even thinking about it gives you goosebumps, so when I watched a couple of episodes, I thought to my self oh my god, this is something I find very difficult and I have been swimming underwater but I don’t have the experience of going in too deep and It takes a lot of time. I feel it’s a crazy journey and the fact that it is happening in a jungle, I think it’s going to be fun but the stakes are also high”.

Rashmeet will be seen in the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors.

