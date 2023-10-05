OMG! Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi finds herself in THIS predicament, check out

The actress has been associated with the Kundali Bhagya for five and a half years and has built a good fan following and now finally, the actress has finally taken a decision to quit the show.
RUHI CHATURVEDI

Ruhi Chaturvedi is a well-known personality on television and she essays the role of Sherlyn and is recognized for her talents and grace.

Kundali Bhagya is running strong and with new entries of Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad, the show is raising more intrigue. Shakti Arora, Anjum Fakih and now Ruhi Chaturvedi are amongst the cast members to quit the show.

Now, she will be seen in the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 13 and is very excited for the show. Recently the list of this year’s contestants was revealed and it is a very intriguing lineup of celebrities; Sheezan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare are amongst them.

Ruhi recently shared a story of her clothes and items that she needed to pack before leaving for Khatron and found herself in a pickle. She was yet to star packing!

Check out:

She captioned it saying, “Jaanai ke time aagaya. Aur packing start bhi nahi hui #khatrokekhiladi”. We think many of us will relate to this who indulge in last minute packing!

Are you excited to see Ruhi in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Do let us know in the comments below!

