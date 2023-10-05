OMG! “Khatron se ladhne chali thi aur khiladi ki yeh haalat hai,”- Anjum Fakih unwell prior to her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi? Details inside

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of bringing in interesting and quirky stories from the entertainment world to our viewers so as to keep them entertained with the happenings around their favorite stars.

Anjum Fakih was seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra. She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Both her characters in the show were loved by the audience.

Kundali Bhagya just took the leap of 20 years where new actors like Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad have entered the show as new leads.

As we reported earlier, the track of Anjum as Srishti Arora came to an end and she marked her exit from the show.

These days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and the fans are excited to watch her in a reality show. The show has interesting line up of celebrities this year and the fans are very excited.

They will be leaving for the show soon but prior to that, leaving for the show, Anjum shared a note on her Instagram giving her health update, stating that she hasn’t been doing well and the stress is finally catching up to her.

Here’s what Anjum wrote, “it’s been a few days I have been unwell, All the anxiety kicking in and had few episodes where I was resltless, high fever, poor gut health, this usually happens with me when I stress myself out… khatron se ladne chali thi aur Khiladi ki yeh haalat hai… pls pray that I don’t overthink much, just wanna fly with a positive attitude… Hope to get well soon before we leave the bay… #prayforme #prayformywin #khatronkekhiladi #fearfactor”

Anjum seems to be anxious for her future and the show and it is taking a toll on her. We pray for her well being and that she does well in the daredevil show.

