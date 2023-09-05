Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundous Moufakir reveals about the time she signed the show and talks about her biggest fear

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and Soundous Moufakir is a confirmed contestant on the show. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her as to when she decided to take up the show and what is her biggest fear.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Soundous Moufakir had made a mark in reality shows as she has been part of MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla.

The actress has won both the shows and today, she has a good fan following.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be facing her fears and acing the stunts.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her as to when she decided to take up the show and what is her biggest fear.

When did you decide that you wanted to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

I cannot tell you the exact day, but when I came to know that I was confirmed for the show, my heart was beating fast. I squealed and danced around, and told my managers to confirm the news two–three times as I couldn’t believe it. Later, I calmed down and took it all in. 

What is your biggest fear on the show?

I have a lot of fears and water diving is one of it. I am very claustrophobic as well, so if they lock me in a box, the audience will have a lot of entertainment. I do get scared of animals, but that does not mean that I will give up. I will do it, but any task where I will be locked in a box will be dangerous for me.

What are you excited about - shooting outdoors, working with Rohit Shetty, or performing the stunts?

I am excited about everything and would like to get positive feedback from Rohit Shetty when I perform the stunt with him. 

What are the preparations have you done for the show?

I was just waiting for this moment since childhood. I have always been prepared to be part of such a show.

What do you have to tell your fans about participating in the show?

I am very excited, as in MTV Splitsvilla and MTV Roadies, we had to do stunts with partners. This is the first time that I would be playing the game alone and it's important to show my fans that I can do this show solo. I have a personality to show.

Well, seems like Soundous Moufakir is all set to face her fears in the reality show and she would be acing all the stunts.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

