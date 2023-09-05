Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! “I wanted to be part of the show since childhood, I really manifested" - Ruhi Chaturvedi

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and it's among the top 10 shows.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Ruhi Chaturvedi is a well-known personality on television and she essays the role of Sherlyn.

The actress has been associated with the serial for five and a half years and has built a good fan following.

The actress has finally taken a decision to quit the show.

Now she grabbing the headlines as she would be participating in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11”.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her who has been her favourite contestant in the past seasons and when did she decide that she wanted to be part of the show.

When did you think that you wanted to do Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

I wanted to do this show since childhood. I was manifesting it for a long time. I used to wait for the makers to call me to be a part of the show. The excitement is on another level.

Any phobia you have that you are doing the show and you are a part of the show to make yourself stronger?

I am a very strong person, but I do get scared. I am very scared of snakes and lizards and I want that phobia to go away.

Who has been your favourite contestant from the past seasons?

Netra Raghunathan, the model who won the first season of the show is my favourite because when I saw I was like girl power it felt like if she could do it then I could also do it. I also liked Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanika Maan. I couldn't believe that she would reach top three and that was because she was very mentally strong. Ada Khan was the best as she never got scared and if I could be like I think I will easily get through the show.

Leaving a popular show and then being part of a reality show, what do you have to say about it?

I left Kundali Bhagya much before I got the offer of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, everything happens at the right time because if I was doing Kundali then the dates wouldn’t have matched since Khatron is a long schedule, it was like that show was over and I got Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What are you most excited about doing the stunts or working with Rohit Shetty?

The show is a mixture of stunts and Rohit Shetty where he encourages you to do better stunts and even the contestants support you unconditionally and it’s a combination of all and I want everything to happen.

What do you have to say about two actresses of Kundali Bhagya who are going to be pitted against each other in the show?

Anjum being on the show is like a blessing as I take time to open up. She is an atom bomb wherever she is she will get up and make friends and being with her I can also make more friends. If you know someone on the show you will get the physical and mental strength on the show and it’s like a blessing.

What do you have to say about your co – actor Shraddha Arya?

She is a wonderful human being and she is very downhearted and I wish her all the best in whatever she does.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Ruhi in the reality show.

