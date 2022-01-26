EXCLUSIVE! Roma Bali and Rajesh Puri to enter Star Plus 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar always brings you exclusive news from the world of Television and Entertainment.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is one of the most known and Popular shows of Star Plus, the second edition to which is currently airing on Star Plus starring Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar.

Anant and Gehna are the main characters of the storyline. Gehna initially works as a house-help at the Desais', but as part of a compromise, she becomes Anant's wife and the family's youngest son's wife. Her role in the family is initially unacknowledged, and she is only considered responsible for Anant. However, eventually, she gains a place in their hearts and becomes their favorite daughter-in-law and member.

But the story is not without hardships, Anant and Gehna have to go through a lot of trouble and manage their relationships but there are always twists.

Now, TellyChakkar EXCLUSIVELY brings you the news that two New actors, Roma Bali and Rajesh Puri are all set to enter the show.

Their roles and character details are not known yet but it is for sure that amid the major twists and turns the story is taking these characters are going to only add great stuff to the storyline.

