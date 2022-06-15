EXCLUSIVE! Roselyn D'Souza bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

Sony SAB is known for producing some light-hearted shows that one can watch with their family.

After Pushpa Impossible that has hit the small screens a few days ago, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul which is based on popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

After Shezaan M Khan, we exclusively reported about actor Aayush Shrivastava who has bagged a parallel lead in the show.

Nothing much is revealed about their characters yet.

We also reported about actors like Behzaad Khan, Mohit Abrol and many more who will be seen in the show.

Behzaad is known for his roles in shows like Ajun, Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka, The Gandhi Murder, Adaalat among others.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Roselyn D'Souza will also be a part of the show.

Nothing much is known about Roselyn's character yet.

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

