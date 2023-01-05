Exclusive! Rrahul Sudhir to enter Inspire Film’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors!

Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles, and the show is produced by Beyond Dreams Productions.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 16:41
Gh

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles, and the show is produced by Beyond Dreams Productions. It is a fantasy-fiction drama and the show is doing great. The actors in the show receive a lot of love and admiration from their fans for their performance in the show.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/tere-ishq-mein-ghayal-exclusive-kavya-and-veer-meet-after-100-years-230427 

The show is going through a lot of drama, with twists and turns.

Previously we saw that Eisha waits for Armaan to come. On the other hand, Veer goes home only to find out that Armaan has emptied all the bottles of blood and is thirsty for more.

 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update from the show.

 

As per sources, Actor Rrahul Sudhir is all set to enter the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and he is set to play a role titled Sikander.

 

Rrahul Sudhir is the charmer in telly town. He began his acting career doing a minor role in Amit Khanna's web show All about Section 377. Moreover, he has acted in various web shows such as Gehraiyaan, Maaya, and Spotlight before landing a major role in the 2017 web series Twisted as inspector Aryan Mathur. Also, he debuted in the television show Rajaa Betaa playing the character of Dr. Vedant Tripathi. He also portrayed Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 opposite Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha, which gained him a lot of popularity. 

Fans are surely going be delighted with this news. 

Are you excited to see Rrahul Sudhir in the show? 

 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

 

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-anjum-fakih-opens-about-social-media-and-privacy-saying-i-do-think-some-things 

 

 

 

Rrahul Sudhir Ishq Mein Marjawan Reem Shaikh Reem Shaikh Shows Karan Kundra Gashmeer Mahajani Colors Yash Patnaik Beyond Dreams Colors Veer Arman Isha Nancy Marwah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 16:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
'Angira Dhar almost killed one of the co-actors,' says Homi Adajania
MUMBAI: 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' director Homi Adajania shared his shooting experience with actress Angira Dhar and...
Exclusive! Rrahul Sudhir to enter Inspire Film’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating each other, read on to know more
MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
'HRNRH': Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her
MUMBAI: TV actor Jay Bhanushali, who plays the role of prince Shivendra Barot in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' ('...
Anushka Kaushik used to mimic characters from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in school
MUMBAI: After being part of projects like 'Ghar Waapsi' and 'Crash Course', Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal
New 'IB 71' video shows Vidyut Jammwal taking charge as master spy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating each other, read on to know more
Shivendra Barot
'HRNRH': Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her
Anushka Kaushik
Anushka Kaushik used to mimic characters from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in school
Ak
Emotional! Neil Bhatt shares an emotional farewell post for his wife Aishwarya Sharma as she quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Celebrities are ready to enjoy a mangolicious summer
Celebrities are ready to enjoy a mangolicious summer
Sonali Bendre
Geeta Kapur talks about Sonali Bendre, Indian dance going global