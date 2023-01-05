Exclusive! Rrahul Sudhir to enter Inspire Film’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles, and the show is produced by Beyond Dreams Productions. It is a fantasy-fiction drama and the show is doing great. The actors in the show receive a lot of love and admiration from their fans for their performance in the show.

The show is going through a lot of drama, with twists and turns.

Previously we saw that Eisha waits for Armaan to come. On the other hand, Veer goes home only to find out that Armaan has emptied all the bottles of blood and is thirsty for more.

As per sources, Actor Rrahul Sudhir is all set to enter the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and he is set to play a role titled Sikander.

Rrahul Sudhir is the charmer in telly town. He began his acting career doing a minor role in Amit Khanna's web show All about Section 377. Moreover, he has acted in various web shows such as Gehraiyaan, Maaya, and Spotlight before landing a major role in the 2017 web series Twisted as inspector Aryan Mathur. Also, he debuted in the television show Rajaa Betaa playing the character of Dr. Vedant Tripathi. He also portrayed Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 opposite Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha, which gained him a lot of popularity.

