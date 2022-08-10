Exclusive! Anjum Fakih opens up about social media and privacy, saying “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means..”! Read for more

She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Both her characters in the show were loved by the audience.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 22:28
social media and privacy

MUMBAI : Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra.

The actress also played a pivotal role in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Both her characters in the show were loved by the audience.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih finally breaks her silence on being a part of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”

Kundali Bhagya just took the leap of 20 years where new actors like Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyed have entered the show as new leads.

As we reported earlier, the track of Anjum as Srishti Arora too will come to an end and she will exit the show.

During Indian Telly Awards, Tellychakkar exclusively spoke to Anjum, and during that wide-ranging conversation, she spoke about how she deals with social media and how things have changed regarding actors' privacy over social media.

Talking about this she said, “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means, interacting with the media, and with the fans, so I don’t think people should have a major problem with it. If people are aware, it’s only because they want to meet us, and I have seen paps wait for the entire day, so I think it is an added boon of becoming an actor and when we talk about personal lives, I think we still manage to do that”.

Talking about haters and trolls she said, “The people who show me, love, I return the love to them but the people who spread hate, I just block them”.

Anjum will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a contestant.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Kya Baat Hai! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih confirms being in a relationship and introduces the love of her life on social media

 

 

Anjum Fakih Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Shakti Anand Kundali Bhagya Manit Joura Ekta Kapoor anjoom fakih Preeta Disha Jain Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 22:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Anjum Fakih opens up about social media and privacy, saying “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means..”! Read for more
MUMBAI : Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra....
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Love Connection! Raghav's love on the surface
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav gives a befitting reply to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Harshad Chopda opens up about the time he got Rajan Shahi’s approval to play the role of Abhimanyu! Details Inside
MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won...
Dance Maestro Remo Dsouza to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 3 for the Grand Premiere episode
MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' will be hosting the 'Grand Premiere' this upcoming...
Sonali Bendre takes over the stage of India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves!
MUMBAI :Celebrating the 'Best 13', Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' will be hosting the '...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Rakul Preet Singh cherishes 1 year of Runway 34! Shared starstruck moment with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets
Latest Video
Related Stories
Imlie actor Manasvi Vashist to participate in the show
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Imlie actor Manasvi Vashist to participate in the show?
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Ruhi Chaturvedi talks about preparing for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' with a boxing and fitness regime
Actors
MUST READ! Actors who were replaced more than two times for a particular character in TV shows
THIS Luxury Car
Congratulations! Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat becomes the owner of THIS Luxury Car! Watch Video!
The new season of lockup has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! The new season of Lock Upp has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Baseer Ali
WOW! Kundali Bhagya's Baseer Ali aka Shaurya and Sana Sayyad aka Palki share THIS connection