Exclusive! Anjum Fakih opens up about social media and privacy, saying “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means..”! Read for more

MUMBAI : Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra.

The actress also played a pivotal role in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Both her characters in the show were loved by the audience.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih finally breaks her silence on being a part of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”

Kundali Bhagya just took the leap of 20 years where new actors like Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyed have entered the show as new leads.

As we reported earlier, the track of Anjum as Srishti Arora too will come to an end and she will exit the show.

During Indian Telly Awards, Tellychakkar exclusively spoke to Anjum, and during that wide-ranging conversation, she spoke about how she deals with social media and how things have changed regarding actors' privacy over social media.

Talking about this she said, “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means, interacting with the media, and with the fans, so I don’t think people should have a major problem with it. If people are aware, it’s only because they want to meet us, and I have seen paps wait for the entire day, so I think it is an added boon of becoming an actor and when we talk about personal lives, I think we still manage to do that”.

Talking about haters and trolls she said, “The people who show me, love, I return the love to them but the people who spread hate, I just block them”.

Anjum will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a contestant.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih confirms being in a relationship and introduces the love of her life on social media