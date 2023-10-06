EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly on receiving several awards for Anupamaa: I have played many iconic roles but never won awards; I received so much recognition for Anupamaa

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 15:15
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has become nationwide famous for her titular character in Star Plus' popular show, Anupamaa. 

The bong beauty made a comeback on small screens after a long gap and the show proved to be a huge hit among the fans. 

Rupali has won several accolades for her character. Also, she has won several awards for her stellar performance in the show. 

She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. 

Rupali's career has been on a roll with Anupamaa being a hit.

The actress has won several awards in the past two years.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with the diva who spoke about getting awarded for Anupamaa and much more. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Lovely! Anuj follows Anupama to America; becomes her pillar of strength

When asked if she had set a benchmark for herself on receiving awards, she said, "I always used to dream about receiving awards when I used to watch my father receiving them. I have played many iconic roles in several iconic shows before Anupamaa. I have worked in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, Sanjeevani and many more. But, I never won awards for those shows. It's because of Anupamaa and Rajan Shahi that I am getting so much love and recognition all over the country."

When asked about losing two co-stars, one from Sarabhai and one from Anupamaa, she said, "Vaibhavi was my colleague and a very lively girl. We kept making plans to catch up, but we never met."

Talking about Nitesh Pandey, she said, "He was a very dear friend. He was very precious. Delnaaz, Nitesh and my Sarabhai team were constantly in touch with me when I was not working after my son's birth. Nitesh had come to meet my son Rudransh. His son Aarav is a month elder than my son. I still can't believe he is no more."

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Oh No! Malti Devi warns Anupama about Anuj coming between her success

Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 15:15

