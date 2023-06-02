Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparison to Urofi Javed, details inside

MUMBAI:The actress gets a lot of flack and hate for her photoshoots and is often compared to Uorfi Javed. TellyChakkar recently caught up with Sneha and aksed her about the comparison and what is her response to the haters.

MUMBAI: Sneha Jain is one of the actresses who has been in this industry for a long time but gained a lot of fame through StarPlus’ show – Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 as Gehna Seth.

The actress began her career through Colors’ – Krishnadasi in the role of Purva Deshmukh, and later on she did many episodic appearances in the shows like Laal Ishq, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, and India Alert amongst others.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! This is how Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain is going to celebrate her 28th birthday

During Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, her chemistry with actors Harsh Nagar as Anant Desai and Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth catered a lot of audience attention. The show ended sometime in 2022.



The actress gets a lot of flack and hate for her photoshoots and is often compared to Uorfi Javed.

Well, TellyChakkar recently caught up with Sneha and aksed her about the comparison and what her response is to the haters. She said, “I just want to say that it doesn't matter what you say. Troll me as much as you want to, but I will be myself. But yes, I will just keep you guys happy with my work, I can’t do anything else. But, I am going to dress up according to my choices and I am not going to change that”.

/p>

Well, Sneha has definitely said her piece. While she did not take Uorfi’s name, she was very clear on her stand.

In a previous conversation with TellyChakkar, she had revealed that she wants to explore negative characters as well, she said, “"I had a positive character graph throughout since I was the lead. I'm looking for a different role. Now I really want to do a variety of roles. I don't want to stick to one, playing just a positive lead. It's not about getting bored of it. It's about the skills, and growth in your graph. I just wish that I get a show which will be challenging for me. I really want to explore my journey and I want to explore cinema."

The actress is open to both positive and negative characters now. "I'm open to both. I want to do positive as well as negative roles. Positive is a situation where you're getting emotional roles and character journeys. However, playing a negative character is also very interesting. Being negative doesn't mean you're a bad person."

What are your thoughts on Sneha’s statements? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sneha Jain explains why playing a negative character is interesting