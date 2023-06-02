Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparison to Urofi Javed, details inside

The actress gets a lot of flack and hate for her photoshoots and is often compared to Uorfi Javed. TellyChakkar recently caught up with Sneha and aksed her about the comparison and what her response is to the haters.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 22:42
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!

MUMBAI:The actress gets a lot of flack and hate for her photoshoots and is often compared to Uorfi Javed. TellyChakkar recently caught up with Sneha and aksed her about the comparison and what is her response to the haters.

MUMBAI: Sneha Jain is one of the actresses who has been in this industry for a long time but gained a lot of fame through StarPlus’ show – Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 as Gehna Seth.

The actress began her career through Colors’ – Krishnadasi in the role of Purva Deshmukh, and later on she did many episodic appearances in the shows like Laal Ishq, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, and India Alert amongst others.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! This is how Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain is going to celebrate her 28th birthday

During Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, her chemistry with actors Harsh Nagar as Anant Desai and Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth catered a lot of audience attention. The show ended sometime in 2022.


The actress gets a lot of flack and hate for her photoshoots and is often compared to Uorfi Javed.

Well, TellyChakkar recently caught up with Sneha and aksed her about the comparison and what her response is to the haters. She said, “I just want to say that it doesn't matter what you say. Troll me as much as you want to, but I will be myself. But yes, I will just keep you guys happy with my work, I can’t do anything else. But, I am going to dress up according to my choices and I am not going to change that”.

/p>

Well, Sneha has definitely said her piece. While she did not take Uorfi’s name, she was very clear on her stand.

In a previous conversation with TellyChakkar, she had revealed that she wants to explore negative characters as well, she said, “"I had a positive character graph throughout since I was the lead. I'm looking for a different role. Now I really want to do a variety of roles. I don't want to stick to one, playing just a positive lead. It's not about getting bored of it. It's about the skills, and growth in your graph. I just wish that I get a show which will be challenging for me. I really want to explore my journey and I want to explore cinema."

The actress is open to both positive and negative characters now. "I'm open to both. I want to do positive as well as negative roles. Positive is a situation where you're getting emotional roles and character journeys. However, playing a negative character is also very interesting. Being negative doesn't mean you're a bad person."

What are your thoughts on Sneha’s statements? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sneha Jain explains why playing a negative character is interesting

 

Sneha Jain Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Gautam Vig Harsh Nagar Urofi Javed Sneha jain controversy Star Plus Sneha Jain photos
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 22:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these fab looks of Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree
MUMBAI:Dhanashree Verma, who is a well-known choreographer, is one of the most active social media users. With more...
From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara's wedding
MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to tie the knot soon. Many of their close friends including Juhi...
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:The actress gets a lot of flack and hate for her photoshoots and is often compared to Uorfi Javed. TellyChakkar...
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparison to Urofi Javed, details inside
MUMBAI:The actress gets a lot of flack and hate for her photoshoots and is often compared to Uorfi Javed. TellyChakkar...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Ravi Dubey talks about Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakre and who he thinks will be the winner, “My best wishes to everyone in the house but Priyanka is my favorite because she is someone from our family”
MUMBAI :Ravi Dubey is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world. After ruling the hearts of fans on...
Recent Stories
From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara
From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara's wedding

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
"It's not called interfering, it's taking a stand," says Manu Punjabi as he supports Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
"It's not called interfering, it's taking a stand," says Manu Punjabi as he supports Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan unite; the actress blames him for her eviction and says “You manifested it hence I got eliminated one week before the finale”
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about what they want, I would love to meet Archana outside as she is a sweetheart” - Soundarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is how the winning trophy looks for this season of Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is how the winning trophy for this season of Bigg Boss looks like